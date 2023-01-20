Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Azimio leaders are now preparing the country for more bombshells when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga returns from South Africa.

This is in line with the new evidence by IEBC whistleblower, which revealed that Raila won the August election by a huge margin but was rigged out by Wafula Chebukati in favor of President Wiliam Ruto.

Addressing journalists at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Centre in Nairobi yesterday, the Azimio principals, echoed the whistleblowers’ sentiments that indeed Raila Odinga beat Ruto fair and square in the 2022 General Election.

They noted that going by the new evidence, Raila got 8.1 million votes while Ruto got 5.9 million votes in the recent election.

However, official results by Chebukati indicated Ruto won with 7.18 million of the votes (50.49 per cent) against Odinga’s 6.94 million votes (48.85 per cent).

“We’re now waiting for Raila Odinga to return from South Africa so that we chart the way forward,” said Musyoka, adding: “Kenyans will surely be informed about the next course of action.”

The Azimio team said they will soon reveal more shocking details about how the 2022 presidential election was bungled.

“Expect more bombshells when Raila returns,” said Musyoka.

