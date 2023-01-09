Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – As the search for a new James Bond continues, George Lazenby, best known as the Bond after Sean Connery, has said that Liam Hemsworth should get the lead role in the franchise.

Speaking to TMZ, Lazenby says Liam deserves Hollywood’s famed license to kill for a whole lot of reasons.

He noted that Liam has the acting resume worthy of the next MI-6 agent, and also has enough experience to deal with all the media attention and scrutiny.

Lazenby who was the youngest James Bond, only 29 years old, when he was cast to replace Connery, also thinks 32-year-old Liam could churn out Bond films for the next decade, all while retaining his youthful good looks.

He added that Liam has a connection to Australia which is a British Commonwealth nation, and every James Bond to date has been under the British crown.

Lazenby concluded by saying that the next Bond has to be “crazy enough, arrogant enough, confident enough, and ambitious enough to take on the role”.