Friday, January 13, 2023 – Brazil legend, Ronaldo de lima is set to marry for the third time aged 46 after proposing to his model girlfriend during a Caribbean getaway.

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker and Celina Locks, 32, announced their engagement with “I love you” messages.

Celina showed off her ring to fans on her social media and wrote, “Yes I do” in English before adding in Portuguese: “I love you forever @ronaldo.”

The retired footballer replied “Love You” with four heart emojis.

One of the first people to congratulate the happy couple, who are holidaying in the Dominican Republic, was Ronaldo’s ex-wife Milene Domingues.

Ronaldo had his first child, Ronald who is now a 22-year-old DJ, with Milene before their four-year marriage ended in September 2003. He went on to organise a wedding ceremony with model Daniella Cicarelli in February 2005 at a castle in France although it later emerged they did not officially become man and wife because neither had finalised their divorces from their previous partners.