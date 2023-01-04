Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Ex Super Eagles player, Augustine Okocha, popularly known as Jay-Jay Okocha and his wife, Nkechi, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, January 3, 2022.

The couple got married in 1998 and have two children, Ajay Okocha and Daniella.

The football legend shared a photo of himself and Nkechi on his Instagram page and captioned it:

“Happy 25th wedding Anniversary to the wife of my youth”

Their daughter also celebrated them on her Instagram story.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my faves” she wrote.