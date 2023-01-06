Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – Former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti is headed to jail like it or not.

This is after Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it is ready to hold him accountable if President William Ruto’s allegations of extra-judicial killings are substantiated.

In a statement, IPOA Chairperson Ann Makori stated that the oversight authority was ready to launch a public inquiry into the conduct of the former DCI boss.

Kinoti was accused by Ruto of harbouring a container used to carry out the vice.

According to IPOA, the public inquiry would take 90 days before a final report is presented addressing the allegations labelled against Kinoti.

“Investigation into general crime is the work of DCI and that is why DCI exists. IPOA will step in and carry out investigations and if we can establish members of the service were involved, then it becomes our responsibility,” IPOA chairperson Anne Makori stated.

Explaining the scope of the investigations, Makori noted that the authority was ready to offer witness protection to individuals willing to offer the authority information on confidential terms.

“An inquiry allows people to come forth and those who need confidential cover to give information will be accorded that opportunity,” Makori insisted.

However, she lamented that the IPOA was not financially endowed to carry out the investigations regarding extra-judicial killings recorded during Kinoti’s reign.

“If we can have the funding that we are seeking, I believe within 90 days we should be able to carry out public inquiries and obviously a lot of work will be in Nairobi and Mombasa,” Makori maintained.

IPOA’s intended inquiry came on the heels of President Ruto’s allegations, where the Head of State revealed that he fired Kinoti over the secret executions under his regime.

During a joint interview, the Head of State further confirmed that he had gotten in touch with IPOA and agreed to probe the matter.

