Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stirred another controversy that will put him on the collision path with hustlers, especially those in the bar business.

This is after he announced plans to do away with bars in the country, which he said have rendered young people useless.

Speaking during the commissioning of an affordable housing project in Ruiru, Kiambu County, yesterday, Gachagua called on the county bosses to review the licensing of bars and restaurants.

According to Gachagua, every major town across the country should only have one bar.

“We want to appeal to our governors to sit down and agree that they cannot license every bar and restaurant to sell for 24 hours. It is wrong,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua said while the move to license bars and restaurants to operate 24 hours generates revenue, the move was destroying entire generations, especially the youths who have access to liquor every day.

“You license all bars to be bars and restaurants to increase revenue and in the process, we lose an entire generation. Even if you collect that revenue to build roads and the youths die, who will use them.”

“Even if you are looking for revenue, you cannot do it at the expense of our children. Let us just have one restaurant in a big town that sell for 24 hours,” Gachagua posed.

Gachagua got the backing of President William Ruto, who said the country must ruthlessly tackle alcoholism.

Ruto said that many lives were being lost and destroyed as a result of alcohol abuse.

“National and County Governments must work together to confront this problem,” Ruto said, adding that it is now time alcohol is sold to designated areas only.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.