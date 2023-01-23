Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – Premier League club, Everton are close to signing Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal after the midfielder completed his medical on Saturday January 21.

Everton have fought off interest from the Cherries, while Nottingham Forest were also interested, but the Nigerian-born Dutch star made the decision to move to Merseyside on Friday.

Danjuma will be the first player signed this transfer window for an Everton side that sit 19th in the Premier League table, two points from safety.

They have only scored 15 league goals this season in 28 games, resulting in Lampard crying out for reinforcements.

Danjuma was born in Lagos, Nigeria, to a Nigerian mother and a Dutch father.

His family relocated to the Netherlands after several years in Nigeria.