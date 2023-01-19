Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – One of Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lieutenants is seemingly unhappy with claims made by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Kioni, in a presser on Wednesday, said Raila won the election with 8,170,355 votes and President William Ruto was a distant second with 5,915,973 votes.

Reacting to Kioni’s remarks, Uhuru’s ally and former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, urged Kioni to shut up and stop living in the past.

Ngunjiri asked Kioni to let bygones be bygones because they have already moved on.

“My Party SG & Elder Brother Hon Kioni needs to let go of this thing. Where we have reached it doesn’t matter what the truth is anymore.

“It’s too late & a majority of Kenyans have moved on; even those of us directly affected.

“We are where we are. It is what it is,” Ngunjiri wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

