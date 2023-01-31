Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin has changed his tune on arresting Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over his claims that he won the August 2022 election but President William Ruto stole his victory with the help of the then IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Amin had vowed to go after Azimio leaders for allegedly forging government documents and claiming that Raila won the election with 57% against Ruto’s 41%.

However, he has since taken a different trajectory after Raila slammed him, accusing him of being Ruto’s puppet.

In a statement, the DCI boss denied targeting Raila, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Martha Karua among other Azimio top guns in his investigation of the last election.

According to the DCI, they just want to know the truth about the new allegations that Ruto stole Raila’s victory.

“The DCI is not going for Raila or anyone else. The most important thing is to establish the truth behind the allegations,” Amin stated.

“We just want to know the truth, including what the whistleblower told Raila and who he or she is,” he added.

Asked what he will do with the findings, Amin stated that he will cross that bridge when he gets there.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.