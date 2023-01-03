Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Makau Mutua has slammed politicians who ditched Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party for President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

In a statement yesterday, Mutua said that leaders who dumped Raila in the quest for greener pastures in Ruto’s government but are yet to be rewarded, have defrocked themselves and will never see heaven.

According to Mutua, it will be difficult for God to admit the traitors who betrayed Raila into heaven.

“People (opportunists/quislings) who left the Azimio la Umoja for ‘greener’ pastures but haven’t been requited by UDA should pipe down. You defrocked yourselves, and nothing will save your conscience if you had any. Even the good Lord may have trouble admitting you in heaven,” Mutua said in a tweet.

Those who shifted their allegiance from Raila to Ruto did so for what analysts say was ‘political survival.’

While some of those who ditched Raila for Ruto said they did so to support the government of the day, it later emerged that they were either paid or were eying appointments into the Kenya Kwanza government.

However, not all politicians who ditched Raila for Ruto after the August polls have been appointed to the government.

For instance, former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana is yet to be featured anywhere despite being among the first people to shift camps.

Others who ditched Raila for Ruto after losing the elections include Mandera Senator Ali Roba. Wajir Senator Abba Sheikh, Mandera Deputy Governor Ali Maalim, and a host of MPs.

