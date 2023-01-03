Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 02 January 2023 – Empress Njamah’s former fiancé has disclosed how much he misses her in a new video.

George “Baby Brother” Wade created a WhatsApp group where he added multiple people and began posting naked videos he took of Empress in her house, including innocent videos of her taking her bath.

He released another video of him driving in a foreign country then addressed Empress.

He told Empress that she should stop telling people that he cannot leave Africa because that’s a lie and he has left already.

He then added that he misses her so much.

He said: “I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I do miss you. To be real, I really miss you. No joke about it, trust me, I really miss you. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel.”

George “Baby Brother” Wade had threatened Empress some time back after she called off their engagement and went into hiding.

“I swear to God, you don’t know what’s coming” George had threatened in the video.

Watch the latest video below courtesy of Linda Ikeji.