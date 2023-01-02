Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been tasked by Kikuyu elders to reconcile President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in 2023.

According to the elders, reconciliation between Uhuru and Ruto should be given priority in 2023.

“Our aim is to end the bitter rivalry and divisions witnessed in the run-up to, and during the last elections. We task the deputy president to spearhead the reconciliation process,” Kikuyu Council of Elders Chairman Wachira Wa Kiago stated.

Wachira said it is their duty to unify leaders and communities across the country adding that the nation will not develop when the leaders are divided.

“We cannot develop as a nation if the three leaders do not make peace and that is why we will prioritize this in 2023,” the council announced in a statement.

However, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has termed the plans as a ‘misguided missile on a wrong target’ saying that those tasking Gachagua to spearhead UhuRuto’s handshake should know that those are not his roles.

“The call for uniting UHURU Kenyatta and William Samoei Ruto is a misguided missile on the wrong target,” Barasa stated.

The lawmaker in a statement said Gachagua was elected by a majority of Kenyans to implement solutions to the myriads of problems bedeviling hustlers.

“Those tasking DP Rigathi Gachagua to spearhead this reconciliation should know that our Deputy President is busy looking for and or implementing solutions to the myriads of problems that millions of Kenyans told us during our economic forums,” Barasa said in a tweet.

