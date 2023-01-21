Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri has called on President William Ruto’s intervention after he clashed with Airforce officers from Laikipia Airbase.

Speaking on Wednesday at Njoguini Ward, Kiunjuri asked Ruto to make it clear what was the role of the officers in the region.

The former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary noted that he was tired of fighting on the same issues since he was elected as the officers had become a menace in using their livestock to destroy residents’ lands.

“Enough is enough. I am directing this to all Airforce commanders and to the President of Kenya that Airforce officers in Laikipia should choose what they want, either to look after their cows or act as officers,” he stated.

He further added that the officers have been killing the residents who try to drive the cows out of their land.

“I am sure these cows belong to them. Whenever you chase them away, they always run back to the Laikipia airbase.

“If anyone tries to get near the airbase fence driving out the cows, you get killed,” he noted.

The Service Party leader also highlighted the human-wildlife conflict that has bedeviled the Njoguini and Matanya wards.

According to Kiunjuri, residents have been suffering as the government has never offered a solution to elephants that destroy their crops stating that the officers’ cows are now compounding the issue.

“We as Njoguini residents have been having a lot of problems. Elephants and cows have been destroying our lands.”

“If you have been employed as an airforce officer in Kenya, we won’t allow you to bring your cows to destroy our crops just because you have power,” he uttered in fury.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.