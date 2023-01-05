Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday January 5, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto is mulling deploying the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to quell banditry in the Rift Valley.

This was announced by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who said they will no longer seat and watch as bandits take over the country, especially in Kerio Valley, where two innocent girls were killed recently as bandits struck.

According to Kindiki, Ruto’s government will use all human and financial resources at its disposal to curb lawlessness in the region that boasts of nearly two-thirds of the country’s land mass.

“We cannot afford to have a country where citizens live in constant fear and we will not spare any effort even if it means using KDF,” Prof Kindiki said.

The CS was speaking in Chesongoch, Marakwet East, after holding a security meeting before addressing locals following the New Year killing of two young girls by bandits.

According to the Constitution, the Kenya Defence Forces are deployed only as a last resort to restore peace, but with the approval of the National Assembly.

At the same time, Prof Kindiki criticised former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for disbanding NPRs who had been recruited in 14 counties that were having security challenges.

Kindiki, who came face to face with the desperation of victims of banditry attacks in Kerio Valley, said the blood of the two girls should be the last to be shed in the region and accused activists of bashing police for extra-judicial killings.

He said the government will be extremely ruthless and brutal in dealing with criminals.

