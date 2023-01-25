Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Patrol cops on Wednesday morning shot dead a wanted gangster known by the street name, MaskMan.

The slain gangster is believed to be behind a spate of robberies in Dandora and its environs.

He always wore a mask when on robbery missions to conceal his identity.

He was confronted in Dandora in the morning hours as he and others attacked and robbed pedestrians of their cash and other valuables.

Police said they recovered a pistol from him while his accomplices managed to escape.

Dreaded undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora took to social media and posted photos of the items recovered from the slain gangster and celebrated his death.

He revealed that the notorious gangster was doing the ‘unthinkable’ to women during robbery missions.

