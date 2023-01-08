Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 08 January 2023 – Two armed gangsters who have been terrorizing residents in the five counties of Uasin-Gishu, Trans-Nzoia, Bungoma, Kakamega, and Vihiga have been fatally wounded this evening, in an exchange of fire with sleuths.

The two, responsible for killing 3 innocent members of the public and maiming several others died in a shootout with detectives from headquarters’ operations branch and an AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 19 rounds of 7.62mm special calibre recovered.

This is after the armed thugs who were on a motorbike heading to Eldoret from Mumias defied orders to surrender and shot at the officers, prompting the undercover detectives to answer the provocation with a volley of fierce gunfire killing them on the spot.

The unidentified thugs were part of a five-man gang that had staged a total of 8 armed attacks in the five counties, between October 22 to December 26, all targeting Mpesa shops, supermarkets and wholesale shops where millions of shillings were lost leading to an outcry from businessmen in the said counties.

A report from the forensic ballistic unit based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, had linked all the attacks to one firearm prompting the deployment of a team of seasoned detectives to the five counties on a manhunt for the thugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.