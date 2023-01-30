Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Former US President, Donald Trump was seen praying with an emotional South Carolina restaurant worker during a campaign stop.

Trump approached the counter at Zesto of West Columbia on Saturday, January 28, and asked a female employee if she recommends the food.

As the worker records the ex-president with her cellphone camera, she replied “Yes sir,” before asking, “Do you care if I pray for you?”

“Go ahead,” Trump says before the woman holds his hand and asks God to watch over him, the video shows.

“This is the real @realDonaldTrump the media won’t show you!” deputy director of communications for Save America and Trump tweeted of the scene.

Trump was in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday to campaign for his 2024 presidential run, after he campaigned in New Hampshire earlier that day.

During his remarks in the state, Trump took issue with Hunter Biden’s business dealings, argued President Biden is taking the U.S. to the “brink of World War III,” and railed against critical race theory and transgender issues.

Watch the video below

Who else is praying for President Trump? pic.twitter.com/cftig3HOv7 — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) January 29, 2023