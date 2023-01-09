Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 9, 2023 – Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis has been linked with a move away from the club to Watford.

According to The Mirror, via Football League World, Forest are keen on signing Watford’s Ismaila Sarr in a possible deal that could see Dennis head the other way.

Dennis, who was the Hornets’ best player last season, has not been able to replicate his form at his new club, scoring just one goal in 13 appearances across all competitions.

He has been placed on the transfer market.

The striker’s appearances for the East Midlands club have totalled less than 500 minutes and he is thought to be frustrated at his lack of game time.

Dennis, who made 37 appearances for Watford last season, scoring 10 times and providing six assists, could be heading back to Vicarage Road if both clubs agreed on a deal.