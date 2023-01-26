Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – American supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski and comedian, Eric André were pictured making out while in vacation in Grand Cayman, the largest of the Cayman Islands.

In photos published by Page Six, the two were sipping what looked like piña coladas sat in lounge chairs that faced the ocean

Ratajkowski, 31, was seen wrapping her arms around 39-year-old André’s neck, as she leaned in to give him a big kiss on Tuesday afternoon, January 24.

The pair are reportedly staying at the ritzy Palm Heights and have been vacationing together “for a few days.”

“Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh,” an eyewitness told PageSix, noting that the duo’s rapport appeared more “playful” than “romantic.”

“It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation,” our source spilled. “They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together.”

Since filing for divorce from movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022, Ratajkowski has been spotted locking lips with both DJ Orazio Rispo and artist Jack Greer — on separate occasions — while making headlines for an alleged fling with comedian Pete Davidson.