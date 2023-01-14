Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Linda Thompson, the ex-girlfriend of late music icon Elvis Presley, is outpouring her emotions for his daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her shocking and unexpected death.

“My heart is too heavy for words,” Thompson wrote alongside a photo of Elvis holding a young Lisa Marie.

Before her death, Thompson took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to share a slideshow of throwback snapshots showing herself and a young Lisa Marie spending time with her famous father.

“I am fervently praying for someone I have always held so near & dear to my heart @lisampresley,” Thompson wrote. “Please join me in sending out your best thoughts, love, prayers, and well wishes for a full and speedy recovery for her. Thank you…”

Elvis and Thompson began dating in 1972, following his split from wife Priscilla Presley, when their daughter, Lisa Marie, was 4 years old. Their relationship lasted for four years until their split in 1976, and they remained friends until Elvis’ death in August 1977.

On Thursday morning Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Lisa Marie’s Calabasas home at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies saw paramedics working on a 54-year-old female who was in cardiac arrest. The spokesperson said paramedics were able to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse, at which point she was transferred to a nearby hospital.

The 54-year-old was taken to the Intensive Care Unit, where she was placed in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker.

Later on she passed away.