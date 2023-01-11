Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Detectives probing LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba’s cold-blooded murder have disclosed how the prime suspect Jackton Odhiambo tried to throw them off the scent after killing the victim.

According to a supporting affidavit, the police detective disclosed that Odhiambo had moved Chiloba’s belongings to his house after the heinous act.

Odhiambo was arrested alongside his accomplices at Huruma Estate in Uasin Gishu.

“That the respondents were arrested by police officers on January 7, 8, 2023 at Huruma Estate within Uasin Gishu county and were subsequently placed in custody at the Langas and Kiambaa police stations respectively,” the affidavit sworn by the investigating police officer said.

The police recovered Chiloba’s properties in Odhiambo’s house in Huruma. They will be subjected to forensic examination.

“That at the time of arrest, the respondent Jacton Odhiambo stated that he had shifted the deceased’s belongings to his home in Huruma where some were recovered and that they are yet to be subjected to forensic examination,” the police report said.

Odhiambo was arrested alongside Ramsi Chepwao, Jean Ochieng, Emmanuel Omondi, and Litali who are said to have helped the lead suspect in moving the metallic box that contained Chiloba’s body.

On Tuesday, January 3, the body of Edwin Chiloba in a metal box was dumped along Kipkenyo-Kaptinga road, Kapseret Uasin Gishu county by a numberless vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST