Friday, January 27, 2023 – Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has dismissed claims that Nyambaria National School topped the 2022 Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education(KCSE) exams.

Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, Machogu also dismissed claims that Nyambaria National School from Nyamira county had the highest number of A grades.

Machogu said that statistics by the Kenya National Examinations Council show that Mang’u High School from Kiambu topped with 82 As.

The CS said Mang’u was followed by Alliance High (72), and Maranda (68) while Kapsabet Boys came in position five with 52 As.

Nyambaria from Nyamira, which had 28 As, has come under intense scrutiny, with critics questioning its results.

However, to set the record straight, Machogu also revealed that Siaya was the top county with the highest number of A grades in Nyanza.

Coming second from the region was Migori with 66, Kisumu (59), and Kisii (50).

Nyamira recorded 31 A grades.

The Kenyan DAILY POST