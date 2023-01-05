Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe has reacted to claims of the Magpies having a clause allowing them to potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Earlier reports had claimed that Ronaldo has a clause in his mega-money contract with the Saudi side, which allows him to move to Newcastle.

When asked about the report during his team’s meeting with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Tuesday, January 3, Howe said;

“We wish Cristiano all the best in his new venture but there’s no truth in that from our perspective.”