Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Friday, 27 January 2023 – A video has surfaced on social media showing the moment an unidentified lady, who was drunk like a skunk, embarrassed herself badly, after she exposed her bare butt while being ferried home on a boda boda.
She accidentally exposed her bare derriere after the wind blew her short dress.
The video has since gone viral after a nosy motorist posted it and sparked reactions among Netizens.
This should be a lesson for women who don’t wear panties.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>