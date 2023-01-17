Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Residents of Tala town were treated to a bizarre incident after a suspected thief was allegedly caught by black magic powers.

The thief moved around the town with the stolen TV stuck in his hands as curious onlookers milled around to witness the incident.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.