Monday, 09 January 2023 – A randy man from Kirinyaga escaped death by a whisker after he was busted having sex with a married woman in her matrimonial home.

According to reports, the woman’s husband returned home announced, only to find the man had invaded his ‘territory’.

This led to a scuffle, prompting the man to come out of the house half-naked as he ran for his dear life.

He begged for mercy and alleged that he was not aware the woman was married.

The aggrieved husband mercilessly whipped his wife as the drama ensued.

Watch the video.

