Saturday, January 7, 2023 – President William Ruto lost his cool yesterday after he turned away three Principal Secretaries from the Cabinet meeting held at the Mount Kenya Safari Club after checking in late.

According to reports, the three came in after the president’s entrance to the meeting which had begun at 7:00 am.

At the same time, the visibly angry Ruto reprimanded Cabinet Secretaries who tagged along their assistants and support staff to the meeting and ordered them to pay for their expenses.

“Why do you have to be accompanied by your PAs and other staff in this meeting?” he inquired.

While addressing the meeting, the tough-talking President made clear his intentions to wipe out laxity in his government – warning that he expected a departure from the previous government’s style of ruling.

In particular, Ruto ordered that Cabinet Secretaries will be required to attend to files on their desks daily to avoid backlogs that have, over time, become the face of government offices.

“Do not hold the government at ransom. When files are sent to your desk, clear them. Each one of us must clear our desks once a day,” he directed.

Additionally, the Head of State reiterated that his administration should reflect the spirit of “bottom-up” in service delivery by eliminating bureaucracy at all levels of government offices.

Ruto further urged the Cabinet to be loyal to the Oath of Office that they took and the promises made to the electorate during the campaigns.

Ruto led Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior government officials in brainstorming on the course of action ahead of a busy year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.