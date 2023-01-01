Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 January 2023 – There was drama at Seventh Day Adventist(SDA) church in Kisii after a pastor named Jared Omwoyo refused to officiate a wedding and chased the bridesmaids away, claiming that they were indecently dressed.

In a series of viral TikTok videos, the pastor was seen lecturing the bridesmaids as they begged him to let the wedding continue.

Besides claiming that the bridesmaids were indecently dressed, he also said that they must be members of SDA for him to allow them to get into the church.

“Sikia, sikia, nyinyi nyote kama wewe sio mu SDA, nimekukataa. You are not going to escort the bride, nimekataa. (Listen, listen here. You will not escort the bride if you are not an SDA faith member. I have refused).” The pastor is captured in the video saying.

“The way you are dressed is not appropriate. Try somewhere else, not this Seventh-day Adventist church. This is a wedding being officiated in holy matrimony. Even a church cannot tolerate things that are not in line with its edicts,” the Pastor ranted at the wedding party.

Pastor Omwoyo said his hostility towards the bridesmaids was because he did what God wanted for the church.

Watch the videos.

