Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 02 January 2023 – There was drama at a funeral in Luoland after a young lady confronted her father and threatened to beat him for showing up with his side chick.

In the videos, the lady wearing a red dress wept bitterly in front of everyone at the funeral as she blamed her dad for disrespecting them.

As seen in the clip, people tried to calm the agitated lady down and kept her away from the old man.

The video has sparked reactions on Twitter, with a section of Netizens calling out the lady.

“Even if the father came with 10 side chicks that is his own problem. That is very disrespectful of the lady. NEVER beat your parent NO MATTER WHAT,” a Twitter user commented.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.