Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – If you have not registered as a farmer, you better find your way to the village and have your data captured in line with President William Ruto’s directive.

Already, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has registered himself as a farmer in his Wamunyoro Village in Nyeri County following Ruto’s directive.

In a statement on Twitter yesterday, Gachagua stated that the directive to register all farmers across the country will help the government in distributing subsidized fertilizers.

“In line with H.E. President William Ruto’s directive for the FSP Household Farmer Registration, today at my Farm in Wamunyoro Village, Mathira West Sub-County, I was registered as an individual farmer by Assistant Chief David Mwangi of Sagana Sub-Location.”

“This Presidential directive is timely and crucial in ensuring the provision of data, key, particularly, in the distribution of subsidized fertilizer and other farm inputs as well as breaking barriers created by middlemen and unscrupulous people.” The DP stated.

Gachagua noted that the lack of reliable data has created loopholes in the farming sector leading to corruption and exploitation of farmers.

“This is the direction the Kenya Kwanza Administration is taking to ensure government officers play their role in service delivery and leave politics to politicians. There will be no politics whatsoever for the NGAOs,” Gachagua stated.

“This directive seriously in addition to others such as fighting illicit brews, alcoholism, drug and substance abuse, tree planting, resolving local disputes, general maintenance of law and order and supporting government policies and programs at the two levels,” he added.

The registration exercise is being carried out by the Ministry of Interior, a move that farmers have rejected and vowed to boycott since farming is not a department in the Interior, but Agriculture Ministry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.