Monday, January 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s tongue has slipped once again following his remarks against National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

This is after he told NEMA to go to hell over the cancellation of Mau Mau Road construction in the forest.

During an interview, Gachagua said the road construction was cancelled after NEMA said it would interfere with animals in the forest.

However, the DP does not share the NEMA’s opinion which he termed as ridiculous.

He revealed that he told off NEMA officials over the advice saying that animals don’t sleep on the roads and can go deep in the forest if they wish to have rest.

According to Gachagua, they will revisit the matter, and the road will be built.

“The Mau Mau Road faced resistance from NEMA and activists because it cuts through the Aberdares Forest. They said it will cause animals to have sleepless nights. When I met them, I told them that the animals do not have to sleep on the roadside, if an animal feels sleepy, let it move away from the road and sleep inside the forest. The road will be built,” he said.

The design of the 54km stretch connecting the counties to Nyandarua through the Aberdare Forest hit headwinds after Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) cancelled the tender for Lot Four covering the section between Ihururu and Njabini.

KeNHA said the decision followed the failure to get Environmental Impact Assessment approvals from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and NEMA.

