Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged popular Kikuyu musician Ben Githae to apologise to Mt Kenya people for campaigning for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition in last year’s General Election.

Speaking during the burial of Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria’s sister Pauline Nyokabi in Gatundu on Monday, Gachagua said Githae should apologise to the Mt Kenya electorate for singing songs praising Raila in the mountain yet he had no support.

“Especially you Githae…you have to apologise to these people…you lied to Mr. Odinga that there was a mountain you could deliver to him…The mountain is ours and we are its dwellers,” he said.

The second in command further said musician Ngaruiya Junior who stuck with Dr. William Ruto had been given a state job.

“Ngaruiya Junior and Muigai wa Njoroge were the only musicians who remained loyal to their community as others joined Azimio,” the DP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.