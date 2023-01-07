Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 January 2023 – Kiamwangi Member of County of Assembly, Kung’u Smart, is lucky to be alive after he was involved in an accident on Friday night.

He took to his Facebook page and shared photos of the accident that occurred as he was returning home with friends after burying his father.

He thanked God for saving his life and revealed the motorist who rammed into his vehicle from behind is well known by his friend.

He promised to share more details concerning the accident.

Below are the photos that he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.