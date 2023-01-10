Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – An outspoken former Presidential candidate has asked Kenyans not to expect anything good from President William Ruto‘s government.

In a social media post on Tuesday, former presidential candidate, Mwalimu Mohamed Dida, said Ruto will not change anything.

He accused Ruto of strengthening and cementing the atrocities that were committed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s regime.

Dida further said that even though Ruto’s deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was spotted going to Mt Kenya to pray for the president on three consecutive days but it seems there will be no change.

“Some people believe that His Excellency William Ruto is still interested in correcting mistakes made by the Jubilee administration. Even his own DP Rigathi Gachagua is trying to pray for him.

“Going by the executive order, Ruto is simply cementing and strengthening those atrocities,” Dida wrote on his Facebook page.

