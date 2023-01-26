Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 26 January 2023 – A 32-year-old Wichita, Kansas native was killed on Saturday, January 22, after his dog pulled the trigger while they were driving.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s office told local outlet KWCHthat the hunter’s dog stepped on the rifle while it was in the back seat, causing it to discharge in the owner’s direction.

After cops arrived the scene of the incident at north of Geuda Springs, they found the man in the front seat. They started CPR immediately, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear if the animal was harmed at all in the process.