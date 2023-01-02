Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 02 January 2023 – A family did not leave out their dog while praying to ring in the New year.

A video shared online shows members of the family standing in a circle around a table as they prayed into the new year.

They held hands while praying, with two family members holding onto the front paws of the dog.

“POV: Your dog is included in the prayer session,” the caption on the video reads.

Watch the video below.