Monday, 02 January 2023 – A family did not leave out their dog while praying to ring in the New year.
A video shared online shows members of the family standing in a circle around a table as they prayed into the new year.
They held hands while praying, with two family members holding onto the front paws of the dog.
“POV: Your dog is included in the prayer session,” the caption on the video reads.
