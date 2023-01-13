Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – A price of up to USD 10 million is being offered by the U.S government to anyone who will provide information leading to the arrest of the mastermind of the DusitD2 attack Mohamoud Abdi Aden, which occurred on January 15, 2019.

This was announced in a joint media briefing by the United States ambassador H.E Meg Whitman and the Director DCI Mr. Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters.

Also present during the media briefing were deputy assistant secretaries Julie Cabus and Paul Houston, who are in charge of Training and Threat Investigations respectively, at the Bureau of Diplomatic Security.

Mohamoud Abdi Aden aka Mohamoud Abdirahman was part of the cell that planned the DusitD2 Hotel attack, the last major terrorist attack in the country 4 years ago.

In his remarks, the Director DCI Mr. Mohamed Amin, acknowledged the longstanding partnership that the DCI has had with the United States law enforcement agencies, adding that it is through such collaborations that Intelligence and Information sharing had led to the recent arrest and extradition of two international fugitives wanted in the U.S for trafficking in trophies of endangered wildlife species.

In this regard, we seek to collaborate with members of the public to bring Mohamoud Abdi Aden aka Mohamoud Abdirahman to justice.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.