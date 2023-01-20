Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Naomi Judd, the mother of actress Ashley Judd and singer Wynonna Judd, left a heartbreaking final note before taking her own life last year.

Images allegedly obtained from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Franklin, Tennessee, reveal photos of the beloved country music icon’s last message.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who was 76 when she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022, reportedly wrote that she didn’t want her daughter and singing partner Wynonna, 58, at her funeral.

“Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill,” Naomi appears to have written on a yellow Post-It note, underlining the word “not”.

The images, first reported on by RadarOnline, depict the note attached to documents from the investigation with a yellow evidence identification marker.

Another photograph shows what appears to be Judd’s blood-splattered bed and a gun on a bed-side table.

A source told the outlet that Wynonna did, in fact, attend the funeral last year.

She also appeared alongside her sister, actress Ashley Judd, at the “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration” when it was broadcast live from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 15.

Naomi Judd and her daughter Wynonna made up an American country music group called The Judds. The duo signed to RCA Nashville in 1983 and released six studio albums between then and 1991.

However, they became estranged in the years leading up to Naomi’s death.

In December 2016, Naomi granted an interview to ABC’s Robin Roberts about their estrangement, saying: “I love her but there are just times we need a break from each other.

“We’re still a little estranged from each other. And that happens with mother, daughters. If she sees this, and I hope she does, ’cause the smartest thing is for all of us to feel known, no matter what’s goin’ on. Be truthful. I think she’ll say, ‘Good for you, Mom, for finally being willing to talk about the bad stuff.'”

“Through the decades, we kind of grew up together and I’m always telling her, ‘If I’d known better I would’ve done better,'” she continues. “Wy bore the brunt of all of the mistakes I made and we talk about ’em. We’ve been through a lot of therapy together.”

Ashley, 54, was the one who discovered Naomi in her bed and called the ambulance after she committed suicide.

Naomi’s husband, musician Larry Strickland, was traveling at the time of her death.

A police report also confirmed that just before her mother shot herself, Ashley reported seeing her in a manic state and called the family doctor, Dr. Ted Klontz, the documents said.

The physician attended to Naomi in her bedroom but had just left for a moment when Ashley discovered her mother with a bullet wound to the head.

The country music singer was open about her struggle with mental health issues before her death on April 30, 2022, at her Tennessee home.

Meanwhile, Wynonna continues on the “The Judds: Final Tour,” with live concerts, featuring an all-star lineup of stars ranging from Brandi Carlile to Tanya Tucker, booked through at least Feb. 25.