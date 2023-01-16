Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 16 January 2023 – Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has asked gay men who are married to women to divorce their wives, set the women free, and live their truth in peace.

Bisi who is in a gay marriage, shared this advice on his Instastories today January 16.

See his post below