Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 22, 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to raise the alarm after her mother-in-law threatened to kill her.

She shared a video on Tiktok showing her evil mother-in-law, who is a medical worker and owns a hospital in Embu, harassing her and threatening to kill her.

She further revealed that her mother-in-law once almost killed her after injecting her with a poisonous substance that was killing her nerves.

According to the distressed lady, her mother-in-law wants to chase her away and keep the kids she has sired with her son.’

She is pleading for help because the ruthless woman is bragging that she has money to bribe law enforcers.

Watch the heartbreaking video that she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.