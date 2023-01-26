Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Mike Bamiloye has criticised actors and actresses who engage in intimate scenes.

The evangelist said many actors have kissed “cemetery ghosts who are masquerading as movie actresses”.

He also asked actors to consiser how their spouses and children are affected by watching them kiss others in movies.

He went on to call out filmmakers who make actors kiss on set and accused them of being “lustful directors”.

He said engaging in romance on set has broken down the fabric of many marriages.

He also called out men who have tattoos all over their body and women who wear skimpy clothes.

