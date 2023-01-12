Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – One of the suspects in the chilling murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba has dropped a bombshell regarding the police which has left a lot to be desired.

The suspect told Senior Resident Magistrate Richard Odenyo that his arrest was a cover-up by the police to hide the real truth of what happened to Chiloba.

He noted that he was unfamiliar with prime suspect Jacton Odhimbo and the other two suspects who were arraigned in court as suspected accomplices.

The suspect requested the Magistrate to expedite the investigations in a bid to exonerate him.

“All these people being held with me as suspects are strangers that I have never met. Detaining me for three weeks will subject my young family to a lot of suffering and anguish,” he stated.

The judge, however, declined the request and allowed the detectives to detain him for 21 days to allow for the completion of investigations.

“Due to the magnitude of this matter and the nature of investigations involved, this court will allow the police to detain the suspects at Langas police station to complete investigations,” the judge ordered.

