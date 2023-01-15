Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Sabatia Member of Parliament, Clement Sloya, set tongues wagging during the burial of veteran TV journalist, Catherine Kasavuli, after he claimed that her only son, Martin, resembles late President Daniel Moi’s son, Gideon.

Clement’s remarks on Martin and Gideon Moi’s uncanny resemblance left some mourners unhappy.

A section of Netizens also called him out and accused him of disrespecting Kasavuli’s family.

Rumours have been flying around for a long time that Kasavuli had a secret affair with the late President Daniel Moi.

She was even mentioned in a scandal that led to Congolese musician Kanda Bongo Man being deported and banned from Kenya by President Moi.

Moi reportedly ordered Kanda Bongo Man to be deported after he found out that he was eyeing Kasavuli.

Kasavuli was laid to rest in Zululu, Tigoi village in Vihiga county on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and was eulogised as a great person who loved and cared for others.

The veteran news anchor succumbed to cervical cancer on December 30, 2022.

Listen to Saboti MP’s remarks that have angered a section of Netizens.

