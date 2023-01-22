Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 22, 2023 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has reportedly convinced her father to appoint her friend to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Board.

In a Gazette Notice dated 20th, January 2022, Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, appointed Caroline Njoki Maina to the board of KPA.

The 26-year-old has no experience but because she is a friend of Charlene Ruto, she was appointed to the lucrative position.

On Saturday, Njoki shared a screenshot of the gazettement of her name in the notice by Murkomen.

The gazette notice indicated that Njoki and four others will serve for three years effective Monday, January 23.

She expressed gratitude to the president, his deputy, and the CS by writing: “Every milestone in life comes with a great responsibility which is influenced by actions that depict our character and abilities.

“I am truly grateful. I will take up this role to impact purposeful change and deliver our promise to Kenyans,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.