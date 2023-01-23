Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 23 January 2023 – A Robbery with violence suspect was arrested last evening and crude weapons believed to be used in robbery incidents recovered.

The suspect was arrested after detectives who were on a different mission in Nyahururu town came across a suspicious-looking vehicle that had an extra pair of plate numbers inside the vehicle.

Upon conducting a thorough search in the vehicle a white Toyota Noah, the sleuths with a nose for thugs recovered crude weapons, six mobile phones, assorted goods in a gunny bag and clothes belonging to women believed to be robbery victims.

When the detectives based at the operations support unit compared notes with their counterparts at DCI Laikipia, it was discovered that the vehicle was on their radar after being involved in various robberies within Nyahururu, Ol-joro-orok, Nyandarua north, Olkalou, Subukia, Laikipia West, Kirima, Gilgil and Naivasha sub counties among others.

So far, 4 complainants have already come forward and positively identified the arrested suspect identified as William Mwangi, who revealed that he and his accomplices still at large, had traveled from Nairobi to commit robberies in the said areas.

The suspect is currently at OlKalou police station being processed for arraignment, as detectives intensify a manhunt for his accomplices who are currently on the run.

