Friday, January 13, 2023 – A detainee being transferred to a Rikers Island jail in New York bolted from a transportation bus and hid under a trailer before he was recaptured, Correction Department officials said Thursday January 12.

The detainee took off from the bus outside the Anna M. Kross Center about 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 11 as he was being dropped off.

He ran and hid under a trailer for some period and was then apprehended, officials said.

“We take all escape attempts very seriously. Our acted quickly and apprehended the detainee within minutes in the secure area,” Correction Department spokeswoman Shayla Mulzac said. “This incident is under investigation.”