Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 02 January 2023 – Members of the public were treated to dramatic scenes at a public beach after a middle-aged lady reportedly went berserk and started acting weird.

The seemingly depressed lady, who also appeared drunk, just stared at people who volunteered to help her without uttering a word.

She was smartly dressed, leaving the public wondering what might have happened to her.

As the drama ensued, she went to the nearby lake and almost drowned but luckily, a man came to her rescue.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.