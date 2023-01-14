Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 14, 2023 – The family of late Mau Mau freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi has perfected the art of extorting money from Kenyans using his widow Mukami Kimathi.

Instead of working hard like other sons and daughters of Mau Mau who died with Kimathi, the family led by her granddaughter Miriam Kimathi has been extorting money from Kenyans.

Late former President Mwai Kibaki assisted Mukami Kimathi with millions but the money was wasted by Miriam Kimathi who pretends to be a caring daughter.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta assisted Mukami with millions but Miriam wasted the money as always.

Now, Miriam on Friday, announced that Mukami Kimathi has been detained in one of the city hospitals and she is unable to pay Sh 1 million hospital bill.

Embakasi Central MP, Benjamin Gathiru has promised to look into the issue and vowed to see how he will pay the bill with the assistance of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

What many Kenyans don’t know is that the Dedan Kimathi family is a family of extortionists and if Kimathi may rise from his unmarked grave inside Kamiti Maximum Prison, he may be very ashamed of what his daughter Miriam is doing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.