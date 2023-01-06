Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has issued a quick PSA (Public Service Announcement) to members of the gay community on what not to do in 2023.

According to Alimi, 2023 should be the year gay men stop trying to marry straight women.

He added that they can do better.

