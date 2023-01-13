Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 January 2023 – A video has surfaced on social media showing a group of ladies unleashing terror on a helpless lady over claims that she had snatched someone’s husband.

It is alleged that they lured the lady to one of their friend’s house and beat her mercilessly.

They used all manner of household items to beat her and inflicted injuries on her body as she begged for mercy.

The video has since gone viral and caused an uproar among Netizens.

Concerned Netizens have urged DCI to intervene and arrest the culprits captured in the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.